Netizens Share Their Opinions On Janhvi Kapoor's First Look From Gunjan Saxena!

As soon as the makers released the first look poster of Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl starring Janhvi Kapoor in the lead role, netizens took to Twitter to share their opinions on the same. In the film, we will see Janhvi getting into the shoes of India's first Air Force woman officer who went to war, Gunjan Saxena. For the curious Georges, she also happens to be the first female Shaurya Chakra beneficiary war veteran. The film also casts Pankaj Tripathi, Vineet Kumar Singh, Manav Vij and Angad Bedi in the key roles. While Pankaj Tripathi will play the role of her father, we will see Angad as Janhvi's on-screen brother.

Nilesh Ahir @NileshA99725835: "Wow! This sounds like a story that deserves to be told... can't wait to see Janhvi in Gunjan Saxena - #TheKargilGirl."

Shubham Kaushik @ShubhNaMo143: "The very exciting poster. I will love to watch jhanvi Kapoor."

Manish Mrigam @ManishMrigam: "Janhvi Kapoor is looking fantastic as Gunjan Saxena in #TheKargilGirl. I'm also excited to watch the legendary @TripathiiPankaj in another awesome role.

The story of India's first Air Force woman officer seems really exciting to watch."

Honest Opinions @myhonop: "Posters of #GunjanSaxena are excellent. Hope the film establishes #JanhviKapoor as a strong actress and brings her laurels. All the best @DharmaMovies. #TheKargilGirl."

ggluver9 @ggluver9: "Jhanvi looks absolutely amazing❤ #GunjanSaxena #JanhviKapoor."

Nawlesh Kumar @CricketAddict18: "@taapsee would have been a far better choice! But this Karan Johar so called grandfather of nepotism...Once used to be my favourite director."

Deepti Sharma @deepshrm: "You really couldn't have found a better cast for this?"

The film is slated to hit the theatres on March 13, 2020.

