    Gunjan Saxena- The Kargil Girl First Look: Janhvi Kapoor Gets Ready To Soar High In The Sky!

    Janhvi Kapoor who debuted in Bollywood with Karan Johar's 'Dhadak' is here with the first look of her second film. The actress will be essaying the role of Flight Lt. Gunjan Saxena, India's first Air Force woman officer who went to war, on the big screen in 'Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl'.

    Producer Karan Johar took to his Twitter page to unveil the first look of the film. Tweeting the first poster he wrote, "She was told ladkiyan pilot nahin banti, but she stood her ground & wanted to fly! Gunjan Saxena - #TheKargilGirl releasing on 13th March, 2020." (sic)

    It features Janhvi with a paper plane in one of her hands, happily looking towards the sky.

    In yet another poster, we see the actress in her uniform as Flight Lt. Gunjan Saxena. Karan Johar shared this on his Twitter handle and wrote, "With unabashed courage & bravery, she made her domain in a man's world. Gunjan Saxena - #TheKargilGirl, releasing on 13th March, 2020." (sic)

    The film also stars Angad Bedi as Gunjan's brother Anshuman Saxena and Pankaj Tripathi as her father.

    Vineet Kumar who is also a part of this film, tweeted the third poster which features Janhvi lovingly embracing her on-screen father. He wrote, "Her father always said meri beti ki udaan koi nahi rok sakta..He gave her wings to fly! Gunjan Saxena - #TheKargilGirl, releasing on 13th March, 2020." (sic)

    Reportedly, Janhvi gained 6 kg for her role in this film. Speaking about it, her trainer Namrata Purohit earlier shared with Hindustan Times, "She is working out six days a week, for two to three hours daily. For the first two days, she does EMS [Electrical Muscle Stimulation] - for 25 minutes, and the remaining four days are dedicated to pilates. She has a back injury because of which her training has to be monitored. Janhvi has a sweet tooth. So, my mother makes these healthy laddoos with jaggery and nuts. Ideally, she is allowed one a day, but she gulps down three of them."

    Helmed by Sharan Sharma, the biopic is slated to hit the big screens on March 13, 2020.

