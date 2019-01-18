English
    Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh Sentenced To Life Imprisonment In Journalist's Murder Case!

    Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh has been sentenced to life imprisonment by a special CBI court in Panchkula on 17th January, in the murder case of a journalist.

    Reportedly, the three other convicts, Kuldeep Singh, Nirmal Singh and Krishan Lal have also been awarded life imprisonment along with a fine of Rs 50,000 each. As per PTI, the quantum of sentence was pronounced to Ram Rahim and the others through video conference after the Haryana government filed a plea seeking the appearance of sect's leader via video in the murder case of Ram Chander Chhatrapati, according to CBI Counsel HPS Verma.

    Meanwhile, the journalist's daughter Shreyasi Chhatrapati said that her family is satisfied with the quantam of punishment awarded by the court to Baba Ram Rahim. 

    She was quoted as saying, "Though we were demanding capital punishment, this sentence is no less than the death sentence as he will not be able to come out of the jail for his entire life. He will be behind bars till his last breath."

    She further added, "Gurmeet will now remember his crime every day and then weep while being in jail. We are satisfied with the quantum of punishment pronounced by the court."

    For those who ain't aware, Ramchander Chhatrapati was shot in October 2002 outside his house after his newspaper 'Poora Sach' published an anonymous letter narrating how women were being sexually exploited by Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh at the Dera Sacha Sauda headquarters in Sirsa. Chhatrapati succumbed to the bullet injuries after 3 weeks.

    Currently, Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh is serving 20-year prison term in Rohtak's Sunaria jail for raping two women followers.

