Happy B’Day Rajkummar Rao! Girlfriend Patralekha & Co-Star Ayushmann Khurrana Leave Sweet Wishes
It is Judgementall Hai Kya actor, Rajkummar Rao's birthday today. As Bollywood's 'most versatile actor' turns a year older, many of his colleagues to their social media to wish him a happy birthday! Among them, his girlfriend Patralekha, co-stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Nushrat Barucha, producer Ekta Kapoor, and filmmakers Farah Khan, left the sweetest messages for him. Check them out.
Patralekha's Heartfelt Birthday Wish To Rajkummar
Rajkummar's longtime girlfriend Patralekha shared this photo of Raj and wrote: "Happy birthday, my most precious, my dearest @rajkummar_rao. It's so difficult to translate my feelings into words especially on a platform like this. I wish nothing more for you, but, a life that is filled with peace, prosperity, learning and growth." (sic)
Nushrat Barucha Shared Stills From Her & Raj's Movie 'Turram Khan'
Nushrat Barucha, who is currently working with Rajkummar on ‘Turram Khan', shared stills from the movie and wrote: "Clapping my hands and singing "Happy Birthday" for one of my favvvv actors, crazily talented @RajkummarRao! Super excited to announce our movie @TurramKhan will release on 31st Jan, 2020!" (sic)
Ekta Kapoor Tweeted..
Ekta Kapoor, who produced Judgementall Hai Kya, tweeted a photo of her, Kangana and Raj. She wrote: "Happie bday raaaj! Ur always going to b special to me! Ur in my duaas ! May u get all u want ! Ur hardworking n deserving ! @RajkummarRao." (sic)
Farah Khan Wished Her 'Crazy Partner'
Farah Khan shared this picture of Raj lying on a hospital bed with an injured leg and wrote: "To my crazy partner in fractures n my loved friend @rajkummar_rao HAPPY BIRTHDAY 🎉🎉🎉 may ur success exceed your talent.. n that's saying a LOT!! ♥️♥️♥️" (sic)
Rajkummar's Bareilly Ki Barfi co-star Ayushmann Khurrana tweeted: "Happy bday @RajkummarRao bro! Lots of love and happiness!" (sic)
Happy bday @RajkummarRao bro!— Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) August 31, 2019
Lots of love and happiness! 🎂🤗
