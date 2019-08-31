Happy B’Day Rajkummar Rao! Girlfriend Patralekha & Co-Star Ayushmann Khurrana Leave Sweet Wishes

Patralekha's Heartfelt Birthday Wish To Rajkummar

Rajkummar's longtime girlfriend Patralekha shared this photo of Raj and wrote: "Happy birthday, my most precious, my dearest @rajkummar_rao. It's so difficult to translate my feelings into words especially on a platform like this. I wish nothing more for you, but, a life that is filled with peace, prosperity, learning and growth." (sic)

Nushrat Barucha Shared Stills From Her & Raj's Movie 'Turram Khan'

Nushrat Barucha, who is currently working with Rajkummar on ‘Turram Khan', shared stills from the movie and wrote: "Clapping my hands and singing "Happy Birthday" for one of my favvvv actors, crazily talented @RajkummarRao! Super excited to announce our movie @TurramKhan will release on 31st Jan, 2020!" (sic)

Ekta Kapoor Tweeted..

Ekta Kapoor, who produced Judgementall Hai Kya, tweeted a photo of her, Kangana and Raj. She wrote: "Happie bday raaaj! Ur always going to b special to me! Ur in my duaas ! May u get all u want ! Ur hardworking n deserving ! @RajkummarRao." (sic)

Farah Khan Wished Her 'Crazy Partner'

Farah Khan shared this picture of Raj lying on a hospital bed with an injured leg and wrote: "To my crazy partner in fractures n my loved friend @rajkummar_rao HAPPY BIRTHDAY 🎉🎉🎉 may ur success exceed your talent.. n that's saying a LOT!! ♥️♥️♥️" (sic)