English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Happy Birthday Akshay Kumar! From John Abraham To Kriti Sanon, Celebs Wish Bollywood’s Khiladi

    By
    |

    The Khiladi of Bollywood, Akshay Kumar turned 52 today. The actor is one of the most loved people in the film fraternity, and many of his colleagues and friends took to their social media to wish him. Among them, Anil Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan, Ajay Devgn, Huma Qureshi, John Abraham, Kriti Sanon, Sonakshi Sinha, and others posted sweet birthday wishes for Akshay.

    John, Kriti & Others Wish B’Day Boy Akshay Kumar!

    John Abraham wished him, "Happy birthday to my brother from another mother @akshaykumar," (sic). Audiences have enjoyed the two on screen in films like Garam Masala, Desi Boyz, Housefull 2, and Dishoom.

    It is well known that Akshay is one of the most successful celebrities in Bollywood. Wishing him more success, Anil Kapoor tweeted, "Happy Birthday, @akshaykumar! Wishing you good health, happiness & more and more success!" (sic).

    Kriti Sanon wrote, "Happiest birthday @akshaykumar sir!! The way u look at life, make the most of it & are always driven to do better is truly inspiring! I've had the best time working with you! May you always have Housefull of happiness & may the Dilli in u always stays alive!" (sic)

    Ajay Devgn, who has worked with Akshay in films such as Khakee and Suhag, shared some throwback pictures of the two and wrote, "Harking back to fun times. Wishing you lots of happiness @akshaykumar #HappyBirthday," (sic)

    Huma Qureshi shared a video of Akshay dancing in front of a sea of fans, and wrote, "Happy Happy Bday to the best co-star funniest and most #jolly guy in the room EVER !! May this year bring more and more joy success in your life .. love always @akshaykumar sir #love #happybirthday #health #happiness #success #goodhealth May you continue to entertain us always 'Bache ki jaan lega kyaaaa ... ' 😹🤪#dance #delhi #promotions #throwback #memories #people #crowds #singing" (sic)

    View this post on Instagram

    Happy Happy Bday to the best co-star funniest and most #jolly guy in the room EVER !! May this year bring more and more joy success in your life .. love always @akshaykumar sir #love #happybirthday #health #happiness #success #goodhealth May you continue to entertain us always ‘Bache ki jaan lega kyaaaa ... ‘ 😹🤪#dance #delhi #promotions #throwback #memories #people #crowds #singing

    A post shared by Huma Qureshi (@iamhumaq) on Sep 8, 2019 at 9:26pm PDT

    Kartik Aaryan too tweeted a photo of him looking at Akshay in total awe, and wrote, "I am always in awe of you just like the whole country

    Happy birthday to the fittest Superstar @akshaykumar Sir" (sic)

    MOST READ: Aamir Khan Reverses His Decision On Working With With MeToo Accused Subhash Kapoor In 'Mogul'

    More AKSHAY KUMAR News

    Story first published: Monday, September 9, 2019, 19:29 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 9, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue