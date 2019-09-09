Happy Birthday Akshay Kumar! From John Abraham To Kriti Sanon, Celebs Wish Bollywood’s Khiladi

The Khiladi of Bollywood, Akshay Kumar turned 52 today. The actor is one of the most loved people in the film fraternity, and many of his colleagues and friends took to their social media to wish him. Among them, Anil Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan, Ajay Devgn, Huma Qureshi, John Abraham, Kriti Sanon, Sonakshi Sinha, and others posted sweet birthday wishes for Akshay.

John Abraham wished him, "Happy birthday to my brother from another mother @akshaykumar," (sic). Audiences have enjoyed the two on screen in films like Garam Masala, Desi Boyz, Housefull 2, and Dishoom.

Happy birthday to my brother from another mother @akshaykumar pic.twitter.com/n5p3Iwr5Bn — John Abraham (@TheJohnAbraham) September 9, 2019

It is well known that Akshay is one of the most successful celebrities in Bollywood. Wishing him more success, Anil Kapoor tweeted, "Happy Birthday, @akshaykumar! Wishing you good health, happiness & more and more success!" (sic).

Happy Birthday, @akshaykumar! Wishing you good health, happiness & more and more success! — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) September 9, 2019

Kriti Sanon wrote, "Happiest birthday @akshaykumar sir!! The way u look at life, make the most of it & are always driven to do better is truly inspiring! I've had the best time working with you! May you always have Housefull of happiness & may the Dilli in u always stays alive!" (sic)

Happiest birthday @akshaykumar sir!! The way u look at life, make the most of it & are always driven to do better is truly inspiring! I’ve had the best time working with you!☺️ May you always have Housefull of happiness & may the Dilli in u always stays alive! 🤗💐 pic.twitter.com/FADskz0xdn — Kriti Sanon (@kritisanon) September 9, 2019

Ajay Devgn, who has worked with Akshay in films such as Khakee and Suhag, shared some throwback pictures of the two and wrote, "Harking back to fun times. Wishing you lots of happiness @akshaykumar #HappyBirthday," (sic)

Harking back to fun times. Wishing you lots of happiness @akshaykumar #HappyBirthday pic.twitter.com/IsgpZxLtuY — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) September 9, 2019

Huma Qureshi shared a video of Akshay dancing in front of a sea of fans, and wrote, "Happy Happy Bday to the best co-star funniest and most #jolly guy in the room EVER !! May this year bring more and more joy success in your life .. love always @akshaykumar sir #love #happybirthday #health #happiness #success #goodhealth May you continue to entertain us always 'Bache ki jaan lega kyaaaa ... ' 😹🤪#dance #delhi #promotions #throwback #memories #people #crowds #singing" (sic)

Kartik Aaryan too tweeted a photo of him looking at Akshay in total awe, and wrote, "I am always in awe of you just like the whole country

Happy birthday to the fittest Superstar @akshaykumar Sir" (sic)

Happy birthday to the fittest Superstar @akshaykumar Sir" (sic)

I am always in awe of you just like the whole country ❤️

Happy birthday to the fittest Superstar🤗 @akshaykumar Sir pic.twitter.com/VD1rPyh1v3 — Kartik Aaryan (@TheAaryanKartik) September 9, 2019

