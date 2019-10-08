Happy Birthday, Gauri Khan! Here Are Some Unseen Photos Of The Star Designer

Star Interior Designer

Gauri Khan, who is a well-known star interior designer is one of the most-loved celebrities of Bollywood.

A Fashionista

Gauri's works speak for themselves. India's top celebrities including the Ambanis and Bollywood biggies like Ranbir Kapoor, Karan Johar and Sidharth Malhotra among others, have had the privilege of getting Gauri to style their spaces.

Their Love Story

Reports say that Shah Rukh met the love of his life during a party when he was 18 and she was 14. He fell for her right then.

Marriage To Shah Rukh Khan

Born in Delhi, Gauri Khan married Bollywood's King Khan in 1991, according to Hindu rituals. After his ‘Zero' did not do well at the box office, Shah Rukh, took a break from his work and dedicated all his time to family.

A Complete Family

SRK and Gauri welcomed their first child almost six years after their marriage, son Aryan in 1997. Three years after that, Suhana was born in 2000 and second son AbRam in 2013. He was born via a surrogate.

Birthday Baby

It is obvious that the celebrity interior designer will be busy celebrating her big day with her kin. She has been regularly posting her works on Instagram. Many stars including Karan Johar have sent their wishes to Gauri on social media.