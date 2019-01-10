HBD Hrithik Roshan! The Superstar Celebrates Birthday With Fans: See Pics!

Hrithik Celebrates 45th Birthday

Hrithik Roshan turned 45 today and it looks like the superstar had something very special in mind to celebrate his birthday. Hrithik celebrated his birthday with fans who had gathered around his apartment.

Hrithik Waves To Fans

Hrithik's fans had gathered around his apartment to wish the superstar. Hrithik came out on his balcony to wave to his fans, and later went down to meet them!

What A Special Treat For Fans

Fans were thrilled when Hrithik interacted with them. He was dressed casually in a black and orange jersey set, and a black hat.

Birthday Boy Clicks Selfies With Fans

Hrithik obliged his fans and took loads of selfies with them. Isn't it a wonderful celeb tradition when stars decide to share their birthdays with fans? Last month, we saw John Abraham doing the same when he cut a cake and clicked selfies with fans on his birthday.

Happy Birthday Hrithik!

The Kaabil actor looks not a day older, and in fact he just keeps getting better with age like good wine. On the work front, Hrithik will next be seen in Vikas Bahls' Super 30. It is based on true story where Hrithik will be playing the lead role of a mathematician Anand Kumar. Super 30 is scheduled to release on April 5th, 2019.