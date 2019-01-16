Happy Birthday Kabir Bedi: An Actor Who Made His Name In Bollywood, Hollywood & Italian Movies!

Kabir Bedi celebrates his 73rd birthday today on January 16, 2019 and wishes are pouring in all over Twitter from fans and celebrities alike. The actor has been in the film industry for close to 5 decades and has entertained the audiences with his epic acting skills in versatile roles, such as playing the role of Shah Jahan in Taj Mahal: An Eternal Love Story to playing villainous roles in several other movies. He's been there and done that!

Despite being 73 years old, Kabir Bedi is as fit as a fiddle and looks evergreen in all of his pictures. His trademark French-beard has been there for years and the smile he gives out is what people remember the most. We guess he's the only veteran actor who's actually ageing in reverse!

Not just Bollywood, Kabir Bedi made his name in Hollywood as well as he played the role of a villain in the James Bond movie Octopussy in 1983. Since then he has starred in several other Hollywood flicks such as Satan's Mistress, The Beast of War, Counterforce and several TV series in the US as well.

Apart from Bollywood and Hollywood, Kabir Bedi has also starred in Italian movies, such as Roundtrip, Beyond Justice and The Black Corsair. The Casino Royale actress Caterina Murino, who hailed from Italy was once quoted as saying that Kabir Bedi is a big star in Italy.

Caterina Murino said that Shahrukh Khan, Aamir Khan or Salman Khan are not known in Italy but Kabir Bedi is well known by one and all. She said, "But for us, Kabir Bedi is a big star in Italy, all your big stars here are completely unknown to us."

Here's wishing Kabir Bedi a very happy birthday!!

