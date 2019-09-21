English
    Happy Birthday Kareena Kapoor Khan: Actress Shares A Kiss With Saif To Begin The Celebrations!

    It's Kareena Kapoor Khan's birthday today! While fans are quite excited about their favourite star's special day, the diva celebrated her 39th birthday at Pataudi Palace with her hubby Saif Ali Khan and other family members.

    Instead of a lavish birthday party, the 'Good News' actress chose to for an intimate bash to ring in her special day. Meanwhile, many pictures and videos from Bebo's birthday bash have made their way on social media. Her sister Karisma Kapoor too shared a video from the birthday celebrations.

    She captioned it as, "Happy birthday my darling bebo ! We love you ❤️❤️❤️ Direction by @gauravvkchawla 👆🏼 @diljitdosanjh #happybirthdaybebo #pataudidiaries" (sic)."

    In the video, Bebo is seen wearing a white cotton dress and cutting her birthday cake. Have a look at it here.

    View this post on Instagram

    Happy birthday my darling bebo ! We love you ❤️❤️❤️ Direction by @gauravvkchawla 👆🏼 @diljitdosanjh #happybirthdaybebo #pataudidiaries

    A post shared by KK (@therealkarismakapoor) on Sep 20, 2019 at 11:45am PDT

    Kareena & Saif Steal A Romantic Moment

    Kareena & Saif Steal A Romantic Moment

    In a picture from the birthday celebrations, Bebo is seen sharing a passionate kiss with her hubby, Saif and it speaks volumes about their love for each other.

    Says Cheers

    Says Cheers

    The second picture has Bebo posing with a glass of sparkling wine and we must say, it is such a lovely frame.

    Make Way For Bebo's Birthday Cake

    Make Way For Bebo's Birthday Cake

    We even came across a picture of Kareena's birthday cake, which looks absolutely yummy. Can we have a bite of it as well?

    On The Work Front

    On The Work Front

    Speaking about films, the actress will be next seen in Irrfan Khan-Radhika Madan starrer 'Angrezi Medium' where she plays a cop. Kareena is also a part of Akshay Kumar's 'Good News', Aamir Khan's 'Lal Singh Chaddha' and Karan Johar's 'Takht'.

    Kareena Kapoor Khan's First Crush Was Rahul Roy; Actress Admits Watching 'Aashiqui' 8 Times!

