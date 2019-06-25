English
    Happy Birthday Karisma Kapoor: Madhuri, Sonam, Malaika & Others Send Warm Wishes!

    One of Bollywood's most loved leading ladies, Karisma Kapoor turns a year older today. The actress who sashayed into the film industry with 'Prem Qaidi' in 1991, went on to star with many popular stars including Salman Khan, Govinda, Shahrukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Akshay Kumar and others. Some of the memorable movies in her filmography include Raja Hindustani, Coolie No 1, Hero No 1, Andaz Apna Apna, Hum Saath Saath Hai amongst others.

    Today as the diva celebrates her 45th birthday, many of her pals from the film brigade took to social media to wish the actress and share some fond memories. Here's what some of them had to say-

    Sonam- Karisma Get Cuddly

    Posting this adorable click, Sonam Kapoor wrote, " My dearest Lolo! Sending you all the love and light on your special day. Wishing you a very Happy Birthday @therealkarismakapoor."

    Pout & Tell

    Malaika Arora shared this cool snap and wrote, "Happy bday lolo... we love you."

    Girls Wanna Have Fun

    In yet another picture, Karisma is seen posing cutely with the Arora sisters- Malaika and Amrita.

    Athiya Shetty's Birthday Wish For Karisma

    The 'Mubarakan' actress shared this adorable click in her Instagram story and wrote, "Happy birthday my forever favourite!! @therealkarismakapoor love and happiness always."

    Madhuri Dixit Walks Down The Memory Lane

    Karisma Kapoor's 'Dil Toh Pagal Hai' co-star got nostalgic on Lolo's birthday and penned a heartwarming wish which read, "Wishing you a very Happy Birthday #KarishmaKapoor. Just remembering the unforgettable dance off scene we shot for #DilThoPagalHai and the unlimited laughter on the sets that still continue every time we meet. I hope your special day is filled with loads of laughter and love."

    Meanwhile, Karisma is celebrating her special day with her family in England. She took to her Instagram page to share this lovely picture yesterday.

    View this post on Instagram

    🍸 #chill

    A post shared by KK (@therealkarismakapoor) on Jun 24, 2019 at 1:12pm PDT

    Inside Sonam Kapoor's Birthday Brunch: Karisma Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor Can't Stop Posing

