Happy Birthday Karisma Kapoor: Madhuri, Sonam, Malaika & Others Send Warm Wishes!

Sonam- Karisma Get Cuddly

Posting this adorable click, Sonam Kapoor wrote, " My dearest Lolo! Sending you all the love and light on your special day. Wishing you a very Happy Birthday @therealkarismakapoor."

Pout & Tell

Malaika Arora shared this cool snap and wrote, "Happy bday lolo... we love you."

Girls Wanna Have Fun

In yet another picture, Karisma is seen posing cutely with the Arora sisters- Malaika and Amrita.

Athiya Shetty's Birthday Wish For Karisma

The 'Mubarakan' actress shared this adorable click in her Instagram story and wrote, "Happy birthday my forever favourite!! @therealkarismakapoor love and happiness always."

Madhuri Dixit Walks Down The Memory Lane

Karisma Kapoor's 'Dil Toh Pagal Hai' co-star got nostalgic on Lolo's birthday and penned a heartwarming wish which read, "Wishing you a very Happy Birthday #KarishmaKapoor. Just remembering the unforgettable dance off scene we shot for #DilThoPagalHai and the unlimited laughter on the sets that still continue every time we meet. I hope your special day is filled with loads of laughter and love."