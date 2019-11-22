Happy Birthday Kartik Aaryan - Actor Receives Sweet Surprise From His Parents!

Sara Ali Khan के बिना Kartik Aaryan ने मनाया अपना Birthday | FilmiBeat

The new heartthrob of B-town, Kartik Aaryan was born on 22 November 1990, as Kartik Tiwari. The actor turns 29 today. Kartik Aaryan made his acting début with Luv Ranjan's Pyaar Ka Punchnama in 2011. But he rose to fame in 2018 when he appeared in Luv Ranjan's Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. The film was a super-hit and the entire nation was crushing over Kartik's character 'Sonu'. Ever since, there's no stopping Kartik and he has turned out to be one of the most bankable new-generation actors of tinsel town.

Coming back to Kartik's birthday celebration, the actor had a private party with his mom and dad in Mumbai. While sharing a few pictures on his Instagram page, Kartik wrote, "Jab Mummy Papa ne bday pe surprise kiya ...❤️."

Actress Shilpa Shetty also wished the Luka Chuppi actor and wrote, "Happpppppy Birthday dearest @kartikaaryan wishing u loads of love Success ,happiness and great health above all❤️❤️."

Kartik's Pati, Patni Aur Woh co-star Ananya Panday also wished the actor via her Instagram post and wrote, "ur birthday, but "focus" is on me 📸 juusssst kiddin, happy bday Tiki 👶🏻 @kartikaaryan."

Kartik Aaryan is pre-occupied with multiple projects in Bollywood. Currently, he's gearing up for his forthcoming release, Pati, Patni Aur Woh which also casts Bhumi Pednekar in the lead role. The actor is simultaneously shooting for Dostana 2 and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Apart from these two films, Kartik will also be seen in Imtiaz Ali's next, Aaj Kal opposite Sara Ali Khan, his rumoured beau.

(Social media posts are unedited)