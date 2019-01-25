Happy Birthday Kavita Krishnamurthy: The Singer That Always Delivered Classical Hits!

Kavita Krishnamurthy celebrates her 61st birthday today on January 25, 2019 and wishes are pouring all over Twitter by celebrities and fans alike. The singer has been a part of the industry since close to 4 decades now and has delivered classical hits every time her songs were out.

She is a plethora of talent and could match up with many musical genres such as fusion, classical, indi pop, ghazal, bhajans, qawwalli and many more with so much ease.

Apart from playback singing in Bollywood, Kavita Krishnamurthy has been a part of many regional movie industries and recorded songs in 16 different languages. She prides herself as she got the opportunity to wok with other great musicians such as Laxmikant-Pyarelal, Bappi Lahiri, Sameer, Anand Bakshi, Javid Akthar, Anu Malik, R. D. Burman, Hamsalekha, A. R. Rahman and also recorded songs with the legendary Lata Mangeshkar and Asha Bhosle.

She has delivered hit songs all throughout her career such as, Saajanji Ghar Aaye, Aankh Mare, Bole Chudiyan, Dola Re Dola, Tu Hi Re, Nayak Nahi Khalnayak Hoon Main, Bin Tere Sanam, Hawa Hawai 2.0 and several other songs that'll make you sing along with her.

Here's wishing Kavita Krishnamurthy a very happy birthday and may she have many more years to come!!

