English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Happy Birthday Kavita Krishnamurthy: The Singer That Always Delivered Classical Hits!

    By
    |

    Kavita Krishnamurthy celebrates her 61st birthday today on January 25, 2019 and wishes are pouring all over Twitter by celebrities and fans alike. The singer has been a part of the industry since close to 4 decades now and has delivered classical hits every time her songs were out.

    She is a plethora of talent and could match up with many musical genres such as fusion, classical, indi pop, ghazal, bhajans, qawwalli and many more with so much ease.

    Kavita Krishnamurthy

    Apart from playback singing in Bollywood, Kavita Krishnamurthy has been a part of many regional movie industries and recorded songs in 16 different languages. She prides herself as she got the opportunity to wok with other great musicians such as Laxmikant-Pyarelal, Bappi Lahiri, Sameer, Anand Bakshi, Javid Akthar, Anu Malik, R. D. Burman, Hamsalekha, A. R. Rahman and also recorded songs with the legendary Lata Mangeshkar and Asha Bhosle.

    She has delivered hit songs all throughout her career such as, Saajanji Ghar Aaye, Aankh Mare, Bole Chudiyan, Dola Re Dola, Tu Hi Re, Nayak Nahi Khalnayak Hoon Main, Bin Tere Sanam, Hawa Hawai 2.0 and several other songs that'll make you sing along with her.

    Here's wishing Kavita Krishnamurthy a very happy birthday and may she have many more years to come!!

    Most Read: This Actor Had The Guts To Openly Ask Katrina Kaif For Marriage Right In Front Of Salman Khan

    Read more about: kavita krishnamurthy
    Story first published: Friday, January 25, 2019, 13:17 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 25, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue