    Happy Birthday PM Narendra Modi: Ajay Devgn, Kangana Ranaut, Sanjay Dutt & Others Tweet Wishes

    By
    |

    Today (September 17, 2019), Prime Minister Narendra Modi is celebrating his 69th birthday and many Bollywood celebs including Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt, Kangana Ranaut and Vivek Oberoi wished the PM on Twitter. Ajay Devgn wrote, "Many happy returns of the day to the MAN who walks the talk with INDIA, @narendramodi Ji." (sic)

    Sanjay Dutt also wished the PM and wrote, "Wishing you the best of health & happiness on your birthday @narendramodi ji. May our nation soar to greater heights year after year under your leadership and may you continue being the guiding light for India 🙏 Jai hind!" (sic)

    happy-birthday-narendra-modi-ajay-devgn-kangana-ranaut-sanjay-dutt-wish-the-pm

    Actress Kangana Ranaut's digital PR team also wished the PM on her behalf and wrote, "May your Vision lead to a Brighter Nation! #KanganaRanaut wishes Prime Minister #NarendraModiji a very Happy & blissful Birthday and wishes him luck on his endeavours for our nation. #happybirthdaynarendramodi." (sic)

    Vivek Oberoi, who recently starred in the biopic of PM Narendra Modi, also wished the Prime Minister and wrote, "Many many happy returns of the day to our beloved PM @narendramodi ji 🙏 Here's a humble birthday wish from a proud Indian. Jai Hind." (sic)

    Director Madhur Bhandarkar also wished the PM of our nation and tweeted, "Happy Birthday to Hon. PM Shri. @narendramodi ji. My sincere gratitude for your continuous efforts for reformation and development of our great nation. May lord Ganesh bless you with a very long and healthy life.🇮🇳 🙏." (sic)

