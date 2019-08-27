Happy Birthday Neha Dhupia: Angad Bedi's Birthday Wish For His 'Beloved' Is All Things Cute!

Neha Dhupia Birthday: Angad Bedi celebrates her birthday in Maldives | FilmiBeat

The gorgeous Neha Dhupia is celebrating her 39th birthday today. Taking some time out from her busy schedule, the actress is currently holidaying in the Maldives with her hubby Angad Bedi and daughter Mehr.

The couple has been sharing a lot of pictures on their social media from their exotic vacation. Meanwhile, Angad took to his Instagram page to pen a sweet message for his wifey dearest.

The 'Tiger Zinda Hai' actor captioned the picture as, "Happy birthday to you my beloved. I thank the almighty every day for bringing you into my life. You are my happy place. Waheguru mehr kare!!! I asked for one but I got two of you.. mehr is your reflection and hope she grows up to be like you. Have the best year ever. I love you. @nehadhupia @centaragrandmaldives." (sic)

In the picture, Angad and Neha are all happy faces and we must say, the latter looks stunning in a neon yellow dress with a shrug.

Check out some other pictures shared by Angad on his Instagram page and we bet, it would make you pack your vacation bags right away.

Angad and Neha tied the knot last year in an intimate ceremony. Later, the couple took to their respective social media handles to make the announcement. They are proud parents to a 9-month-old daughter named Mehr.

Speaking about how life has changed for them post Mehr's birth, Neha earlier shared in an interview, "Angad has become calmer when it comes to movie ticket bookings. Earlier we would just spontaneously decide and go to the movies. Now it is different. I have told him to tell me one day in advance."

She further added, "If he wants us to eat out then I have told him to tell me two days in advance because the kitchen also needs to shut down. When it comes to travelling within the country he has to tell me three weeks in advance and if abroad then at least three months in advance. We have a schedule now that we follow as husband and wife. It's a scheduled love story. We have a particular time in the day slotted just for us. Mehr has put us on a timetable. It is all just so rewarding. It has kept me very busy. It has kept me entertaining."

