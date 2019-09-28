English
    Happy B’Day Ranbir Kapoor: Neetu Kapoor & Alia Bhatt Share Pictures Of The Star, Wish Him

    It is Bollywood heartthrob Ranbir Kapoor's birthday today. As he turned a year older, his mother Neetu Kapoor wished him with the most adorable message on Instagram. Neetu shared a throwback picture of Ranbir and wrote about how his birthday brings back memories of going shopping for the party a week before.

    Ranbir's rumoured girlfriend, Alia Bhatt also wished him on Instagram, sharing a picture of him from their Kenyan holiday. Check it out!

    Neetu & Alia Share TB Pics On Ranbir Kapoor’s Birthday!

    Neetu Kapoor shared this cute picture of Ranbir when he was younger, and wrote in the caption, "This day brings loads of nostalgia !!! When there were no event managers When we would go shopping a week before the birthdays When we went crazy with khoi bag back presents dance competitions fancy dress prizes 💕 the birthday gift was a big one !!! Now I bless you each day : When you leave so much goodness behind where ever you go ::When you are our strength ::When you understand without saying ::When you encourage everyone around you all of this fills my heart with so much joy n pride !!! Happiness always RK" (sic)

    This day brings loads of nostalgia !!! When there were no event managers When we would go shopping a week before the birthdays When we went crazy with khoi bag back presents dance competitions fancy dress prizes 💕 the birthday gift was a big one !!! Now I bless you each day : When you leave so much goodness behind where ever you go ::When you are our strength ::When you understand without saying ::When you encourage everyone around you all of this fills my heart with so much joy n pride !!! Happiness always RK 🥰

    Alia shared a picture from her and Ranbir's recent Kenyan holiday, and wrote, "happy birthday you," (sic). Pictures of the two enjoying safari rides in the African wilderness had gone viral some time back. Alia had even posted a vlog from the holiday on her Youtube channel.

    happy birthday you 🎂✨

    Ranbir turned 37 today, and many Bollywood celebs attended his birthday bash on Friday night. From Ranbir's ex, Deepika Padukone, to Karan Johar, Aamir Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, and others graced the party. Neetu had taken to her social media to share a picture from the bash, in which Alia, Ranbir, Neetu, and Nitasha Nanda can be seen posing.

    Ranbir Kapoor with Neetu Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Nitasha Nanda posing for a picture, last night. #HappyBirthdayRanbirKapoor 🎂 #RanbirKapoor #Ranbir #AliaBhatt #NeetuKapoor #Bollywood

    Story first published: Saturday, September 28, 2019, 23:24 [IST]
