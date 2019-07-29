English
    Happy Birthday Sanjay Dutt: Farhan Akhtar, Anil Kapoor & Others Wish The B-Town Rockstar!

    Sanjay Dutt, one of Bollywood's favourite super star, and it's very own rock star turned 60 today! Fondly called baba, Dutt is as cool as ever. Many of his friends from the Hindi film industry took to social media to wish him a very happy birthday. Check out what wishes Anil Kapoor, Farhan Akhtar, Ajay Devgn, Aditi Rao Hydari and Daler Mehendi sent Sanjay Dutt on his birthday!

    B-Town Stars Wish Sanjay Dutt On His B’Day!

    The jhakaas star, Anil Kapoor took to his Twitter to wish Sanjay Dutt on his birthday. He wrote, "Oh, to be young and full of vigor!! Happy Birthday, @duttsanjay! Welcome to the 60's club! #notoldjustclassic" (sic)

    Ajay Devgn's birthday message to Sanjay Dutt was short and sweet. "Happy 60th Birthday Bro @duttsanjay. Always a rockstar!" (sic)

    Aditi Rao Hydari, who has worked with Sanjay Dutt in the film Bhoomi, was nostalgic about their days on set, and wrote, "Happy birthday to everyone's favourite baba @DuttSanjay... Here's to a year filled with your favourite people and things... PS - I'm coming for my next champi, a Jadoo ki jhappi and some cake #BhoomiNostalgia" (sic). She also shared a pic of the two of them from the set of Bhoomi.

    India's bhangra and pop music sensation, Daler Mehndi wrote on his Twitter, "Wishing a very Happy Birthday to one and only the baba of Bollywood @duttsanjay May god bless you with good Health and more Happiness.#HappyBirthdaySanjayDutt" (sic), sharing a picture of Sanjay Dutt and himself.

    Farhan Akhtar wrote "I remember, as a kid, watching him shoot for his debut film 'Rocky' on bandstand and all these years later we're finally collaborating on something special.

    Here's presenting @duttsanjay as Adheera from #KGFChapter2. And here's also wishing him a happy birthday. Big hug" (sic)

    On the occasion of his birthday, Sanjay Dutt unveiled the teaser of his next Hindi film with which he is making a come-back after a long time. Sanjay will be seen in Prasthanam, which is going to be a Hindi remake of the 2010 hit Telugu film with the same name. The film's cast also includes Manisha Koirala, Ali Fazal and Jackie Shroff in key roles, and is helmed by Deva Katta, who also directed the original. Produced by Manyata Dutt, the film is scheduled to hit theatres on September 20, 2019.

    Check out the teaser here -

