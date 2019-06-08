English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Happy Birthday Shilpa Shetty: Raj Kundra Pens A Heartwarming Wish; Calls Her A Blessing!

    By
    |
    Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra posts romantic message on her birthday | FilmiBeat

    The gorgeous Shilpa Shetty turns a year older today. One of the most popular actresses in Bollywood, she has been a part of memorable films and songs that make you want to hit the dance floor even today. Her social media page is full of fitness goals and we absolutely love diggin' into it.

    As Shilpa celebrates her 44th birthday today, fans have been showering her with love and birthday wishes on Instagram.

    Her hubby Raj Kundra too took to his Instagram page to share a heart-felt post for his wife dearest. He posted a picture where he and Shilpa are twinning in blue and holding hands.

    shilpa

    He captioned it as, "When I look back at our journey I just thank god for putting his favourite angel in my life. You are a blessing and I cant express how much I love you @theshilpashetty wishing you a very happy happy birthday. May all your dreams and wishes come true my darling! You have proven that with a healthy and happy lifestyle age is just a number!! Thank you for inspiring us all #Love #girlfriend #birthday #family #happiness #timeless #beauty."

    Aww, now that's cute, isn't it?

    Soon, Shilpa too responded to Raj's post and wrote, "Aww... thank you, my jaan. Love you."

    On the work front, the actress is currently judging the dance-based reality show 'Super Dancer 3' on television.

    Shilpa Shetty's Shocking Revelations: Producers Threw Me Out Of Their Films Without Any Reason

    More SHILPA SHETTY News

    Read more about: shilpa shetty raj kundra
    Story first published: Saturday, June 8, 2019, 11:53 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 8, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue