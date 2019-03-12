Happy Birthday Shreya Ghoshal: Check Out 5 Best Songs Of The Singer

Sunn Raha Hai – Aashiqui 2

The song Sunn Raha Hai from Aashiqui 2 became a lovers delight and was all over the radio and television. Everyone had this song on their mobile phones and listened to it in a loop. We're sure several of them do it even now.

Manwa Laage – Happy New Year

The ear soothing song Manwa Laage from Shahrukh Khan and Deepika Padukone starrer Happy New Year brought out positive vibes and Shreya Ghoshal's voice was so impressive, that one simply couldn't listen to it just once.

Chikni Chameli – Agneepath

Apart from Katrina Kaif's sizzling dance moves in Chikni Chameli, it was Shreya Ghoshal who stole the thunder by lending her voice in the song. If this isn't one of your favourite songs, you gotta be joking!

Dola Re Dola – Devdas

Despite 17 years have passed, Shreya Ghoshal's Dola Re Dola track from Devdas stands as firm as a rock and is considered one of her best numbers till date.

Agar Tum Mil Jao – Zeher

Zehar starring Emraan Hashmi was a musical murder mystery which was loved by one and all and Shreya Ghoshal's Agar Tum Mil Jao track was the highlight of the film. Here's wishing Shreya a very happy birthday!