Happy Birthday Shreya Ghoshal: Check Out 5 Best Songs Of The Singer
Shreya Ghoshal celebrates her 35th birthday today on March 12, 2019 and wishes are pouring all over Twitter by celebrities and fans alike. The four-time National award winning singer has mesmerised the audiences with her beautiful voice and has a sea of followers all over the country. From bagging six Filmfare awards to being named the Best Playback Female Singer, she's achieved a lot at a very young age and will continue winning hearts for many more years to come. Check out five best songs of Shreya Ghoshal below...
Sunn Raha Hai – Aashiqui 2
The song Sunn Raha Hai from Aashiqui 2 became a lovers delight and was all over the radio and television. Everyone had this song on their mobile phones and listened to it in a loop. We're sure several of them do it even now.
Manwa Laage – Happy New Year
The ear soothing song Manwa Laage from Shahrukh Khan and Deepika Padukone starrer Happy New Year brought out positive vibes and Shreya Ghoshal's voice was so impressive, that one simply couldn't listen to it just once.
Chikni Chameli – Agneepath
Apart from Katrina Kaif's sizzling dance moves in Chikni Chameli, it was Shreya Ghoshal who stole the thunder by lending her voice in the song. If this isn't one of your favourite songs, you gotta be joking!
Dola Re Dola – Devdas
Despite 17 years have passed, Shreya Ghoshal's Dola Re Dola track from Devdas stands as firm as a rock and is considered one of her best numbers till date.
Agar Tum Mil Jao – Zeher
Zehar starring Emraan Hashmi was a musical murder mystery which was loved by one and all and Shreya Ghoshal's Agar Tum Mil Jao track was the highlight of the film. Here's wishing Shreya a very happy birthday!
