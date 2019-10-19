Happy Birthday Sunny Deol: ‘May Good Things Surround You’, Wishes Madhuri Dixit

Sunny Deol turned 63 today and birthday wishes are pouring in from many Bollywood celebrities and fans. Madhuri Dixit, his brother Bobby Deol, Rajpal Yadav and Anup Jalota took to their social media to wish Sunny a very happy birthday. Read what they wrote.

Madhuri Dixit left Sunny Deol a sweet birthday wish, as she wrote on Twitter, "Happy birthday @iamsunnydeol. May all things good surround you, this year & always!" (sic)

Happy birthday @iamsunnydeol. May all things good surround you, this year & always! pic.twitter.com/TSXVSVHfhe — Madhuri Dixit Nene (@MadhuriDixit) October 19, 2019

Sunny's brother, Bobbt Deol showered love on him with an adorable throw back picture of the former. He captioned the Instagram post, "Love you Bhaiya! Happy Birthday ♥" (sic)

Sunny's 'The Hero: Love Story Of A Spy' co-star Rajpal Yadav tweeted, "Wishing many happy returns of the day to Action King of Bollywood. Very, very happy and joyful birthday, Sunny paaji! @iamsunnydeol#HappyBirthdaySunnyDeol" (sic). He added a heart emoji and a prayer hands emoji.

Wishing many happy returns of the day to Action King of Bollywood. Very, very happy and joyful birthday, Sunny paaji! 💖 🤗 🙏@iamsunnydeol#HappyBirthdaySunnyDeol pic.twitter.com/Tx3SDXMxLw — Rajpal Yadav (@rajpalofficial) October 19, 2019

Singer Anup Jalota wrote, "Many Happy Returns of the Day @iamsunnydeol, May God Bless you with Great Success and Happiness, and Good Health. Have an Amazing Year!#HappyBirthdaySunnyDeol" (sic)

Many Happy Returns of the Day @iamsunnydeol, May God Bless you with Great Success and Happiness, and Good Health. Have an Amazing Year!#HappyBirthdaySunnyDeol pic.twitter.com/T64N1MBZOs — Anup Jalota (@anupjalota) October 19, 2019

Sunny is the eldest born son of superstar Dharmendra. He made his debut in 1983, with Betaab, opposite Amrita Singh. After enjoying a successfull film career, Sunny stayed away from films, and recently resurfaced in public eye as a politician. He is now a BJP MP. Sunny celebrated his 63d birthday with a political rally at Haryana's Badli.

Sunny recently launched his son, Karan Deol, on to the big screen, by directing his debut movie, 'Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas'.

