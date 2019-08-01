Happy Birthday Taapsee Pannu! Varun Dhawan, Bhumi Pednekar & Others Wish The Actress!

Taapsee Pannu made a bang of an entry into the Hindi film industry and has proved that she is here to stay. Not just Bollywood films, Taapsee has also carved a place for herself in the Telugu and Tamil film industry. It is Taapsee's 32nd birthday today, and many celebs such as Varun Dhawan, Bhumi Pednekar, Angad Bedi and Kajal Aggarwal took to their social media to wish the talented actress. Read the messages Taapsee received on her birthday, sent with love from her colleagues.

Bhumi, who is co-starring with Taapsee in the upcoming film Saand Ki Aankh, wrote, "Here's wishing my favourite co-star.. My Prakasho My Bebe A very Happy Birthday. We love you @taapsee. Aur Bebe Tann Buddha hota hai Mann Buddha Nahi hota." On the other hand, Angad Bedi, who graced the screen with Taapsee in Pink, penned a sweet note for her. Angad wrote, "Aaj Shakti nagar wali ka Happy birthday Hai!!!! Janamdin Mubarak Pannu!!! Humaare yahaan toh sirf EK hi bolta hai... chalo ab sab guess karo Kaun?? #HappyBirthdayTaapsee #pannufromshaktinagar #shaktinagarwali @taapsee." (sic)

Varun Dhawan posted a picture of them together and wrote in a light-hearted way, "Happy Birthday @taapsee. Hope you get some good khaana today." (sic)

Angad Bedi also posted a couple of pictures and wrote, "Aaj Shakti nagar wali ka Happy birthday Hai!!!! Janamdin Mubarak Pannu!!! Humaare yahaan toh sirf EK hi bolta hai... chalo ab sab guess karo Kaun?? #HappyBirthdayTaapsee #pannufromshaktinagar #shaktinagarwali @taapsee" (sic)

Aaj Shakti nagar wali ka Happy birthday Hai!!!! Janamdin Mubarak Pannu!!! Humaare yahaan toh sirf EK hi bolta hai... chalo ab sab guess karo Kaun?? #HappyBirthdayTaapsee #pannufromshaktinagar #shaktinagarwali @taapsee 🎂🎂🎂 pic.twitter.com/fYXgtov4hu — ANGAD BEDI! (@Imangadbedi) August 1, 2019

Posting a picture of the two of them, Kajal Aggarwal wrote, "Wishing you the happiest birthday, @taapsee! May you have a year filled with health, success and love." (sic)

Wishing you the happiest birthday, @taapsee! May you have a year filled with health, success and love. 😊 pic.twitter.com/cluC4XBdVm — Kajal Aggarwal (@MsKajalAggarwal) August 1, 2019

Taapsee will next be seen in Mission Mangal, which has a multi-star cast of Akshay Kumar, Sonakshi Sinha, Vidya Balan, Nithya Menen, Kirti Kulhari, and Sharman Joshi. Based on India's space mission to Mars, and the ISRO scientists who were behind it, Mission Mangal is set to hit theatres on Independence Day this year.

