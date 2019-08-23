Happy Birthday Vaani Kapoor: This Is How The 'War' Actress Plans To Celebrate Her Special Day!

Vaani Kapoor who was last seen in Ranveer Singh's 'Befikre', is celebrating her 31st birthday today. The actress has her hands full two huge star-studded, big budget flicks- Hrithik Roshan-Tiger Shroff's 'War' and Ranbir Kapoor's 'Shamshera'.

The gorgeous lady recently kickstarted the shooting for 'Shamshera' in Ladakh. As luck would have it, her portions wrapped a day before her birthday which meant she could fly down and spend this special day with family and close friends.

A source close to the actor revealed, "Vaani is set to begin promotions of War soon, along with Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff. Before the promotions start, she needed to wrap the shooting of Shamshera. Vaani was in the middle of a super hectic shooting schedule in Ladakh which she wrapped and flew down to Mumbai to celebrate her birthday."

Speaking about Vaani's birthday plans, the insider spilled the beans, "It is going to an intimate, private birthday celebrations with family and close friends for this gorgeous girl. She has been shooting two back to back movies and both movies have been physically challenging for her because it required Vaani to be in perfect shape. So, some down time will be most needed for her!"

Vaani will be next seen in Siddharth Anand's 'War' which has Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff pitted against each other. The teaser of this high-octane action flick has already created waves in the tinsel town. The film is slated to hit the big screens on October 2, 2019.

Shamshera Diaries: Vaani Kapoor Is All Praises For Ranbir Kapoor: He Is Sweet, Humble & So Normal