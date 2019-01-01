 »   »   »  The 'Oh La La' Girl Vidya Balan Celebrates Her 40th Birthday!

Vidya Balan celebrates her 40th birthday today on January 1, 2019 and fans and celebrities alike are pouring their wishes on Twitter. The actress has come a long way in Bollywood and won the audiences hearts as she starred in superhit movies such as Lage Raho Munna Bhai, Paa, Ishqiya, The Dirty Picture and many others.

The birthday girl has a lot of awards to her name and it all started in 2009 with Paa as she bagged the Filmfare Best Actress Award and there was no stopping since then. In 2011, she took home 2 awards for The Dirty Picture - which is National Film Award for Best Actress and also the Filmfare Best actress award.

Vidya Balan also won the Filmfare Best Actress Award for Kahaani in 2012 and Tumhari Sulu in 2017. She also won the Critics Award for Best Actress for Ishqiya in 2010 and at the start of her career, won the Best Female Debut Award for Parineeta in 2005.

The actress might throw a birthday bash tonight to all her family and friends and would make it a time to remember for one and all. Afterall, the New Year has just begun and the party will go one for many more nights to come. Here's wishing Vidya Balan a very happy birthday and may all her dreams come true.

