Happy Diwali 2019: Amitabh Bachchan, Priyanka Chopra & Other Celebrities Send Out Their Wishes

Amitabh Bachchan

"Diwali greetings to all .. peace prosperity and fulfilment ..( please accept this as a response to all the greetings received ; it will be impossible to reply to each individually )", Amitabh Bachchan penned on his Twitter account.

Karan Johar

Film-maker and producer Karan Johar too has conveyed his special wishes for Diwali. "Happy Diwali to all of you and to all your families and loved ones! Lots of love and light ....lots of positivity and good health.....", he wrote.

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt wished everyone a Happy Diwali in a special way by asking them to involve their pets in the celebrations. "Let's make Diwali special for our pooches Include them in the festivities. Celebrate light, togetherness, and happiness in a pooch-friendly way. Wishing all of you a happy and pooch-friendly Diwali!", the actress penned on Twitter.

Tiger Shroff

While wishing everyone a Happy Diwali, he has also urged everyone to celebrate in a noise-free and pollution free environment. "I always say Challenge the limits . This Diwali I would ask you not to challenge the limits . Let's Celebrate a noise free and pollution free environment Stay safe, Stay Green Happy Diwali", the War actor has written.

Priyanka Chopra

"Happy Diwali to everyone celebrating. From mine to yours...", Priyanka Chopra wrote on Twitter. She has also sent out a few pictures taken during the family's Diwali celebrations in Cabo.