Happy Republic Day 2019: Vicky Kaushal, John Abraham, Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif Wish Their Fans!

Vicky Kaushal

The 'Uri' actor tweeted, "Happy Republic Day. Jai Hind!."

Salman Khan

Sharing a still from his upcoming film Bharat, Salman wrote, "#Bharat wishes every one a happy Republic Day... Jai Hind..‬‪@Bharat_thefilm."

John Abraham

"A nation's culture resides in the hearts and in the soul of its people. Let's strive to keep our flag flying high and spread love & happiness wherever we are..

Team #BatlaHouse wishes everyone a very Happy Republic Day! 🇮🇳 #ProudToBeIndian #RepublicDay2019."

Kriti Sanon

The 'Luka Chuppi' actress shared this picture and wished her fans a 'Happy Republic Day." She posted, "We are progressing slowly.. but still miles to go..! Happy Republic Day everyone! Jai Hind."

Katrina Kaif

Posting this picture of the Indian tricolor, Katrina Kaif too wished all her fans by writing, "गणतंत्र दिवस की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं 🇮🇳 #HappyRepublicDay."

Ajay Devgn

The actor tweeted, "देश के संविधान का पालन हम सब का कर्त्तव्य है । गणतंत्र दिवस की शुभकामनाएं ।"

Rishi Kapoor

Rishi tweeted, "70th year. Bless our Republic! No nation like India! Keep the fervour."