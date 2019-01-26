English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Happy Republic Day 2019: Vicky Kaushal, John Abraham, Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif Wish Their Fans!

    By
    |

    As India celebrates its 70th Republic Day today, many Bollywood celebrities took to their social media pages to wish their fans. Under the guidance of Dr BR Ambedkar, our Indian constitution came to being on January 26, 1950. Since then, this day is celebrated as Republic Day.

    While everyone sits glued to the TV screens to watch the Republic Day parade, B-town celebrities like Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, John Abraham amongst others took to their social media handles to wish their fans.

    Vicky Kaushal

    The 'Uri' actor tweeted, "Happy Republic Day. Jai Hind!."

    Salman Khan

    Sharing a still from his upcoming film Bharat, Salman wrote, "#Bharat wishes every one a happy Republic Day... Jai Hind..‬‪@Bharat_thefilm."

    John Abraham

    "A nation's culture resides in the hearts and in the soul of its people. Let's strive to keep our flag flying high and spread love & happiness wherever we are..
    Team #BatlaHouse wishes everyone a very Happy Republic Day! 🇮🇳 #ProudToBeIndian #RepublicDay2019."

    Kriti Sanon

    The 'Luka Chuppi' actress shared this picture and wished her fans a 'Happy Republic Day." She posted, "We are progressing slowly.. but still miles to go..! Happy Republic Day everyone! Jai Hind."

    Katrina Kaif

    Posting this picture of the Indian tricolor, Katrina Kaif too wished all her fans by writing, "गणतंत्र दिवस की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं 🇮🇳 #HappyRepublicDay."

    Ajay Devgn

    The actor tweeted, "देश के संविधान का पालन हम सब का कर्त्तव्य है । गणतंत्र दिवस की शुभकामनाएं ।"

    Rishi Kapoor

    Rishi tweeted, "70th year. Bless our Republic! No nation like India! Keep the fervour."

    ALSO READ: Prateik Babbar And Sanya Sagar Vintage Themed Wedding Reception; INSIDE PICTURES!

    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue