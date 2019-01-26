Happy Republic Day 2019: Vicky Kaushal, John Abraham, Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif Wish Their Fans!
As India celebrates its 70th Republic Day today, many Bollywood celebrities took to their social media pages to wish their fans. Under the guidance of Dr BR Ambedkar, our Indian constitution came to being on January 26, 1950. Since then, this day is celebrated as Republic Day.
While everyone sits glued to the TV screens to watch the Republic Day parade, B-town celebrities like Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, John Abraham amongst others took to their social media handles to wish their fans.
Vicky Kaushal
The 'Uri' actor tweeted, "Happy Republic Day. Jai Hind!."
Salman Khan
Sharing a still from his upcoming film Bharat, Salman wrote, "#Bharat wishes every one a happy Republic Day... Jai Hind..@Bharat_thefilm."
John Abraham
"A nation's culture resides in the hearts and in the soul of its people. Let's strive to keep our flag flying high and spread love & happiness wherever we are..
Team #BatlaHouse wishes everyone a very Happy Republic Day! 🇮🇳 #ProudToBeIndian #RepublicDay2019."
Kriti Sanon
The 'Luka Chuppi' actress shared this picture and wished her fans a 'Happy Republic Day." She posted, "We are progressing slowly.. but still miles to go..! Happy Republic Day everyone! Jai Hind."
Katrina Kaif
Posting this picture of the Indian tricolor, Katrina Kaif too wished all her fans by writing, "गणतंत्र दिवस की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं 🇮🇳 #HappyRepublicDay."
Ajay Devgn
The actor tweeted, "देश के संविधान का पालन हम सब का कर्त्तव्य है । गणतंत्र दिवस की शुभकामनाएं ।"
Rishi Kapoor
Rishi tweeted, "70th year. Bless our Republic! No nation like India! Keep the fervour."
