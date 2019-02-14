Happy Valentine's Day: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Sonam Kapoor & Others Pen Love-Filled Wishes!

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

The former beauty queen shared this picture featuring her with hubby Abhishek and daughter Aaradhya. Aishwarya captioned the click as, "✨❤️✨."

Sonam Kapoor

The 'Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga' actress gave a glimpse of her 'everyday phenomenal' love and posted this picture with a caption that read, "Happy Valentine's Day my love... I miss you and I'll see you soon... @anandahuja 📸 @jasonfisher #everydayphenomenal."

Neha Dhupia

She shared the most relatable post that read, "Till death do us apart .... and my love affair with food continues 😉😆❤️... #happyvalentinesday."

Angad Bedi

On the other hand, Neha's hubby Angad Bedi wrote, "Happy Valentine's Day my love. You are my world and my strength. May we walk many miles together ... through good times and tough times.. may we laugh and celebrate each day. No matter what.. I will always love you.❤️ @nehadhupia waheguru 🙏."

Rajkummar Rao

The Stree actor dedicated a lovey-dovey post to his girlfriend Patralekha and wrote, "Happy Valentine's day @patralekhaa. Thank you for being in my life and for making it so beautiful. Here's to more travel, films, fun, friendship & unlimited & unconditional love ❤️."