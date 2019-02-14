Happy Valentine's Day: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Sonam Kapoor & Others Pen Love-Filled Wishes!
It's the day of love today. Valentine's Day is being celebrated all across the globe and our Bollywood celebrities too are wearing their hearts on the sleeves and flooding social media with mushy posts for their loved ones. From enjoying the day to sharing photos with their loved ones, B-town celebs like Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Sonam Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao and others shared some romantic glimpses with the 'special person' in their lives and we must say, 'love is in the air'.
Here's what our Bollywood brigade penned for their special ones-
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan
The former beauty queen shared this picture featuring her with hubby Abhishek and daughter Aaradhya. Aishwarya captioned the click as, "✨❤️✨."
Sonam Kapoor
The 'Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga' actress gave a glimpse of her 'everyday phenomenal' love and posted this picture with a caption that read, "Happy Valentine's Day my love... I miss you and I'll see you soon... @anandahuja 📸 @jasonfisher #everydayphenomenal."
Neha Dhupia
She shared the most relatable post that read, "Till death do us apart .... and my love affair with food continues 😉😆❤️... #happyvalentinesday."
Angad Bedi
On the other hand, Neha's hubby Angad Bedi wrote, "Happy Valentine's Day my love. You are my world and my strength. May we walk many miles together ... through good times and tough times.. may we laugh and celebrate each day. No matter what.. I will always love you.❤️ @nehadhupia waheguru 🙏."
Rajkummar Rao
The Stree actor dedicated a lovey-dovey post to his girlfriend Patralekha and wrote, "Happy Valentine's day @patralekhaa. Thank you for being in my life and for making it so beautiful. Here's to more travel, films, fun, friendship & unlimited & unconditional love ❤️."
Karan Johar tweeted, " I have been looking for love for 46 years! Now it's payback time for LOVE! It has to find me!!! #ApnaTimeAayega #HappyValentinesDay."
Here are some more love-soaked posts from Bollywood brigade-
Every year I wait for my love scroll on Valentine’s Day... my love @iamksgofficial pens down the most beautiful words for our love and me❤️I am the luckiest girl in the world❤️He makes me feel so special ... each and everyday of my life . I am truly blessed ❤️ #monkeylove #valentinesday
My Valentine.. Always and forever.. Miss you.. Our first Valentine apart..☹️Can’t wait to celebrate .. everyday with you ♥️😍🥰😘. #gratitude #valentines #hubby #love #soulmate #happiness #lovewins
A life without love is a life not lived. #HappyValentinesDay @geneliad
