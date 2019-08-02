English
    Hard Kaur, Rajniesh Duggal REVEAL B-Town's DIRTY SECRETS About DRUG ABUSE; Throw Shockers!

    By
    |

    Recently, many top celebrities like Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Vicky Kaushal, Shahid Kapoor and others came under the scanner after SAD MLA Manjinder S. Sirsa shared a video and accused them of being in a 'drugged state' at Karan Johar's party, which took place last Saturday. He alleged that they were setting a bad example as 'public figures'.

    His controversial tweets triggered a debate on social media. While most of the Bollywood brigade chose to keep a stoic silence over the controversy, a few celebrities like rapper Hard Kaur, actor Rajniesh Duggal and others made some shocking revelations about the drug abuse in the industry while speaking with Times Of India.

    Doing Drugs Has Become A Show-Off, Says Hard Kaur

    The rapper told TOI, "It was okay till 'gaanja' was the in-thing, nowadays the industry maxim is if you don't do coke, you ain't cool. Doing drugs has become a showoff factor. Cocaine, after all, is an expensive drug. It's like a gang versus gang thing. The ones that stay together snort together."

    She Says Stars Feel Their Fame Gives Them License To Do Drugs

    "It's almost like I can do what I want (because) I am a star. Apparently, you are supposed to have a 'sex, drugs and rock n' roll' lifestyle. I'm not a perfect person you have seen me under the influence of alcohol, but I'm constantly aware of actors and models indulge in these things. Everyone does it."

    Easy Availability Of Drugs Is Dangerous, Says Rajneish

    Rajneish Duggal said, "Drugs are available everywhere. It is up to the individual to indulge in such habits. Drug abuse is not profession-based. It is a personal choice, and everyone from stars to commoners should keep in mind that if it is banned, it shouldn't be done."

    VJ Nikhil Chinapa Admits Use Of Drugs Is Rampant

    "The issue of drugs is a social problem. It is not connected to only the music of film industries. People from the world of sports also have drug problems. In fact, the world of sports has a big problem with drugs. From what I have read, the major issue with drugs does not concern illegal drugs as much as it concerns pharmacy drugs. People are addicted to painkillers and cough syrups. That is the bigger issue you should talk of.

    People who take drugs don't come from a specific sphere of life, and it doesn't matter whether you are rich or poor, sportsmen or industrialist, music or actor or entrepreneur."

    Star Kid Makes Shocking Revelation

    An anonymous star kid confessed to his brush with drug abuse and accepted that it contributed to his failure after a debut in 2010. He said that he isn't surprised at the incident at Karan Johar's party.

    "Drugs and Bollywood have a long-standing connection. It was more underground and discreet earlier, but today it is increasingly becoming more rampant. It has almost become a necessity. At this rate, we will see OD deaths among Indian celebrities too, as it happens in the West," he told the daily.

    A Mumbai-based talent management firm, on the condition of anonymity, spilled the beans, "You cannot have private parties in Bollywood without drugs, anyone in the industry knows. I can recall the parties hosted by a Bollywood couple that has since then separated. Drugs would be spread out on a large table and the binging would start. They'd arrange for a wide variety of drugs, and the wives and girlfriends would be part of the merriment, too. I know of several television producers, too, who had their own gangs for exclusive parties."

    "Cocaine rules these days, although smoking pot is also common, so are weed and hash. I see it all the time, at Bollywood's high-end parties," avers the founder of a PR firm, on the grounds of anonymity. "This is nothing new. Drugs at Bollywood parties have been going on for ages. Roll it, snort it, do it and forget it- that's the mantra," the PR summed up.

    MLA Asks Ranbir, Deepika & Other Stars At KJo's Party To Undergo Dope Test To Prove Their Innocence!

