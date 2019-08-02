Hard Kaur, Rajniesh Duggal REVEAL B-Town's DIRTY SECRETS About DRUG ABUSE; Throw Shockers!

Doing Drugs Has Become A Show-Off, Says Hard Kaur

The rapper told TOI, "It was okay till 'gaanja' was the in-thing, nowadays the industry maxim is if you don't do coke, you ain't cool. Doing drugs has become a showoff factor. Cocaine, after all, is an expensive drug. It's like a gang versus gang thing. The ones that stay together snort together."

She Says Stars Feel Their Fame Gives Them License To Do Drugs

"It's almost like I can do what I want (because) I am a star. Apparently, you are supposed to have a 'sex, drugs and rock n' roll' lifestyle. I'm not a perfect person you have seen me under the influence of alcohol, but I'm constantly aware of actors and models indulge in these things. Everyone does it."

Easy Availability Of Drugs Is Dangerous, Says Rajneish

Rajneish Duggal said, "Drugs are available everywhere. It is up to the individual to indulge in such habits. Drug abuse is not profession-based. It is a personal choice, and everyone from stars to commoners should keep in mind that if it is banned, it shouldn't be done."

VJ Nikhil Chinapa Admits Use Of Drugs Is Rampant

"The issue of drugs is a social problem. It is not connected to only the music of film industries. People from the world of sports also have drug problems. In fact, the world of sports has a big problem with drugs. From what I have read, the major issue with drugs does not concern illegal drugs as much as it concerns pharmacy drugs. People are addicted to painkillers and cough syrups. That is the bigger issue you should talk of.

People who take drugs don't come from a specific sphere of life, and it doesn't matter whether you are rich or poor, sportsmen or industrialist, music or actor or entrepreneur."

Star Kid Makes Shocking Revelation

An anonymous star kid confessed to his brush with drug abuse and accepted that it contributed to his failure after a debut in 2010. He said that he isn't surprised at the incident at Karan Johar's party.

"Drugs and Bollywood have a long-standing connection. It was more underground and discreet earlier, but today it is increasingly becoming more rampant. It has almost become a necessity. At this rate, we will see OD deaths among Indian celebrities too, as it happens in the West," he told the daily.