    Hard Kaur’s Twitter Account Suspended After She Posts Offensive Video Against The PM

    By
    |

    Rapper Hard Kaur's Twitter account has been suspended after she posted a video against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah. The video contained expletive words against the Ministers, and it also featured supporters of the Khalistan Movement, who were speaking for the separation of Khalistan.

    Hard Kaurs Rude Video Against PM Gets Her Twitter Suspended

    The video, which was of 2.20 minutes in duration, went viral when it was posted, and Hard Kaur became a trending topic on Twitter. After posting the said video on Twitter, Hard Kaur posted a video clip on her Instagram account, which was a promotional video for her upcoming song, 'We Are Warriors', which is again about the Khalistan Movement.

    Khalistan Movement is a separatist movement by certain groups of Sikhs, who have been demanding a separate nation for themselves, which they can call their homeland.

    This is not the first time Hard Kaur is landing in trouble for her outspokenness. In June this year, she was charged with sedition against the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath, and the Chief of RSS, Mohan Bhagwat. As per a report in ANI, an FIR was registered under sections 124A (Sedition), 153A, 500 ,505 of the Indian Penal Code and 66 IT Act against her.

    Story first published: Tuesday, August 13, 2019, 19:07 [IST]
