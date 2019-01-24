Hardik Pandya & KL Rahul’s Suspension Lifted By BCCI With Immediate Effect

Hardik & Rahul Can Resume Playing

The suspension has been lifted by the Committee of Administrators (CoA) of the BCCI, after asking the Supreme Court to appoint an Ombudsman to inquire into the matter, and since that is still pending, the CoA suggested that the suspension be lifted with immediate effect. This means that the duo can now play India's ODI series against New Zealand, a game they were supposed to miss earlier.

The Two Can Heave A Sigh Of Relief

The subject of letting the Hardik and Rahul get on with the game was first broached by the BCCI acting president CK Khanna. "I did not wish this issue to turn into an administrative mess. For me, it was paramount that Hardik and Rahul return to action and inquiry can also simultaneously continue. If Ben Stokes could continue playing while the court case was on, why can't that be applicable for Pandya and Rahul," Khanna told PTI. "Hardik and Rahul have been punished enough and they will emerge as better human beings. For now, the focus should be on winning World Cup where Hardik might play a massive part," he added.

They May Undergo Behavioral Counselling With The Team

After the incident, the COA has also reportedly decided to introduce a behavioral counseling program for the Indian team. Rahul and Hardik are expected to attend these sessions with the senior team. The program will have sessions on gender sensitization.

Karan Johar Has Expressed His Regret Over The Controversy

While the two players have not made a statement since the debacle, Karan Johar recently expressed his regret over what happened. "I have had so many so many sleepless nights just wondering about how I can undo this damage, who is gonna listen to me. It's now gone into a zone which is beyond my control," Karan said to ET. Former Indian captains, Sourav Ganguly and Rahul Dravid went on record to say that it is time for us to move on from the incident as the players would have learnt from their mistakes.