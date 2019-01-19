Hardik Pandya Snapped At The Airport; Sunny Leone & Hubby Are All Smiles At The Airport

Hardik Pandya was spotted at the Mumbai airport for the first time after the Koffee With Karan debacle. He was with his brother Krunal Pandya. Sunny Leone and her husband Daniel Weber were all smiles at the airport. Kangana Ranaut never fails to impress us with her airport looks and she worked her chic style at the airport in the early hours of Saturday. Tennis star Sania Mirza was snapped with her baby boy at the airport. Stree actress Shraddha Kapoor sported a casual look while jetting off today. Check out the celebs who were spotted at the airport today!

