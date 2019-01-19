Hardik Pandya Snapped At The Airport; Sunny Leone & Hubby Are All Smiles At The Airport

Hardik Pandya Seen For The First Time After KWK Debacle

Cricketing all-rounder Hardik Pandya was snapped at the Mumbai airport with his brother for the first time after the KWK debacle. Hardik and KL Rahul were suspended by the BCCI for their episode on KWK which went completely wrong. Hardik was called out for his sexist comments on the show. While they are being penalized for their mistakes, former Indian team captain Sourav Ganguly has commented on the row saying that people make mistakes, and we should move on learning from our mistakes.

Sunny & Daniel Are All Smiles As They Jet Off

Sunny Leone was spotted at the airport with her hubby Daniel Weber. The two sported a casual look. While Sunny opted for jeans, t-shirt and a red jacket, Daniel looked cool in a black full-sleeved tee and black pants. The two were also snapped yesterday taking their cute daughter Nisha to a birthday party.

The Queen Of Airport Looks

Kangana Ranaut is the queen of amazing airport looks and never fails to impress us at the airport. She was spotted in the early hours of Saturday at the airport, rocking a white dress with lace details, over which she wore a one-shoulder sweater. She teamed her look with a pair of camel colored ankle boots. Creative-chic all the way!

Sania Mirza With Her Baby Boy

Tennis star Sania Mirza was also snapped at the airport with her baby boy Izhaan. Sania was all smiles as she was snapped in a brown sweater, jeggings and white sneakers. Izhaan was fast asleep, all bundled up in his mum's arms.

Shraddha's Casual - Cool Airport Look

Shraddha Kapoor was spotted at the airport sporting a pair of high waisted denims, a baby pink tee, and a white zip up hoodie. She looked pretty in a no makeup look.

Sophie Choudry Looks Chic

Sophie Choudry was also snapped at the airport today. She looked absolutely chic in a checkered blue coat, a white tee and black pants. She carried a Chanel bag with her as she jetted off.