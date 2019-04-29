Harleen Sethi Breaks Her Silence On Her Break-up With Vicky Kaushal!
Recently, Vicky Kaushal found his personal life in headlines when reports of him breaking up with his actress-girlfriend Harleen Sethi started doing the rounds. It all began when the 'Broken But Beautiful' actress unfollowed him on Instagram. Soon, Vicky confirmed that he was single when quizzed about his relationship status.
Amidst all the speculations, Harleen has finally opened up about her personal life in an interview with Pinkvilla. The actress said that while she doesn't get bothered by all the dating and breakup rumours, her family does.
Harleen Is Unperturbed By The Break-up Rumours
Harleen told Pinkvilla, "Honestly, it did not bother me but it did bother my family and friends. As an individual, we all have our own identities. I was associated with a movie star and I haven't done a movie yet, doesn't make me any less. I still love myself."
The Actress Wants Her Body Of Work To Speak For Herself
"I would love to be known as Harleen Sethi. I am Harleen Sethi. I think it will be unfair to call someone else my ex-boyfriend, right."
Guess Who Encouraged Her To Write The Poem #IAMMYOWNTAG
The actress also revealed that it was her brother who encouraged her to pen down the poem #IAMMYOWNTAG on Instagram. Harleen also mentioned that she isn't bogged down by the break-up.
For Those Who Ain't Aware
A few days ago, Harleen had penned a poem on Instagram that read, "From where I started, To where I've come, I didn't design this path. His will was welcome. Fearlessly hustling. Energetic and bustling. I found who I was. A small fish in a big pond. I enjoyed the eccentricities. Performances and anxieties. Feeling alive everyday. Making a mark in my own way."
She further wrote, "Link ups don't build me. Breakups don't break me. Wins don't fill me. Failures don't kill me. I feel complete. I feel sufficient. I have my own swag. I am my own tag. #iammyowntag #harleensethi." Many felt that the post was hinted at Vicky.
