Harleen Sethi Breaks Her Silence On Her Break-up With Vicky Kaushal!

Harleen Is Unperturbed By The Break-up Rumours

Harleen told Pinkvilla, "Honestly, it did not bother me but it did bother my family and friends. As an individual, we all have our own identities. I was associated with a movie star and I haven't done a movie yet, doesn't make me any less. I still love myself."

The Actress Wants Her Body Of Work To Speak For Herself

"I would love to be known as Harleen Sethi. I am Harleen Sethi. I think it will be unfair to call someone else my ex-boyfriend, right."

Guess Who Encouraged Her To Write The Poem #IAMMYOWNTAG

The actress also revealed that it was her brother who encouraged her to pen down the poem #IAMMYOWNTAG on Instagram. Harleen also mentioned that she isn't bogged down by the break-up.

For Those Who Ain't Aware

A few days ago, Harleen had penned a poem on Instagram that read, "From where I started, To where I've come, I didn't design this path. His will was welcome. Fearlessly hustling. Energetic and bustling. I found who I was. A small fish in a big pond. I enjoyed the eccentricities. Performances and anxieties. Feeling alive everyday. Making a mark in my own way."

She further wrote, "Link ups don't build me. Breakups don't break me. Wins don't fill me. Failures don't kill me. I feel complete. I feel sufficient. I have my own swag. I am my own tag. #iammyowntag #harleensethi." Many felt that the post was hinted at Vicky.