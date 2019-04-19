Break-ups Don't Break Me: Is Harleen Sethi's Latest Post Hinting At Her Ex-boyfriend Vicky Kaushal?
Vicky Kaushal began the year 2019 with a bang with a blockbuster film 'Uri: The Surgical Strike' and has some impressive films up next in the line-up. Apart from his work, the actor's personal life too recently hit headlines after he reportedly broke up with actress-girlfriend Harleen Sethi.
There were reports floating in that Harleen has not taken the breakup well and was suffering from depression. However, the actress has shut down all these rumours with her latest Instagram post where she has spoken about how breakups don't break her and she feels complete.
Harleen Shared Her Thoughts Post Break-up With This Beautiful Poem
The actress wrote, "From where I started, To where I've come, I didn't design this path. His will was welcome. Fearlessly hustling. Energetic and bustling. I found who I was. A small fish in a big pond. I enjoyed the eccentricities. Performances and anxieties. Feeling alive everyday. Making a mark in my own way."
'I Am My Own Tag'
She further penned, "Link ups don't build me. Breakups don't break me. Wins don't fill me. Failures don't kill me. I feel complete. I feel sufficient. I have my own swag. I am my own tag. #iammyowntag #harleensethi." We wonder if she is hinting at her ex-boyfriend Vicky Kaushal with this poem.
Vicky Had Recently Confirmed That He's Single
At a recent award function when an interviewer asked Vicky if he's single, the actor said, Hanji ekdum single. Ye dekho ekdum akela. (Yes, I am single)."
How It All Began
For those who ain't aware, reports of Vicky-Harleen's break-up first started doing the rounds when Harleen unfollowed him on Instagram.
On The Work Front
Vicky has an exciting line-up of films which include an untitled horror-film with Bhumi Pednekar, Shoojit Sircar's biopic on Uddham Singh, a period war film on Ashwathama with Aditya Dhar and Karan Johar's Takht.
