Break-ups Don't Break Me: Is Harleen Sethi's Latest Post Hinting At Her Ex-boyfriend Vicky Kaushal?

Harleen Shared Her Thoughts Post Break-up With This Beautiful Poem

The actress wrote, "From where I started, To where I've come, I didn't design this path. His will was welcome. Fearlessly hustling. Energetic and bustling. I found who I was. A small fish in a big pond. I enjoyed the eccentricities. Performances and anxieties. Feeling alive everyday. Making a mark in my own way."

'I Am My Own Tag'

She further penned, "Link ups don't build me. Breakups don't break me. Wins don't fill me. Failures don't kill me. I feel complete. I feel sufficient. I have my own swag. I am my own tag. #iammyowntag #harleensethi." We wonder if she is hinting at her ex-boyfriend Vicky Kaushal with this poem.

Vicky Had Recently Confirmed That He's Single

At a recent award function when an interviewer asked Vicky if he's single, the actor said, Hanji ekdum single. Ye dekho ekdum akela. (Yes, I am single)."

How It All Began

For those who ain't aware, reports of Vicky-Harleen's break-up first started doing the rounds when Harleen unfollowed him on Instagram.

On The Work Front

Vicky has an exciting line-up of films which include an untitled horror-film with Bhumi Pednekar, Shoojit Sircar's biopic on Uddham Singh, a period war film on Ashwathama with Aditya Dhar and Karan Johar's Takht.