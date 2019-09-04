English
    Harshvardhan Kapoor Gets His Sisters, Sonam Kapoor & Rhea Kapoor’s Names Tattooed On His Back!

    Sonam Kapoor's brother, Harshvardhan Kapoor is setting sibling goals all the way. The actor showed off a tattoo that he got on Monday, which is making fans hail him as the 'best brother ever'. Harsh, as the sweetest possible gesture to his sisters Sonam and Rhea Kapoor, got their names tattooed on his back! Check it out.

    Sibling Goals! Harsh Gets Sonam & Rhea’s Names Tattooed

    Harsh shared a black and white picture of his new tattoo. He got 'Rhea' and 'Sonam' tattooed in Hindi on both side of his shoulder blades. Harsh captioned it, "V taper #mondaymotivation. @sonamkapoor @rheakapoor," (sic) The post is winning hearts all over the internet, and it garnered 15,000 likes in just an hour after it was posted.

    Touched by the affection he showed his sisters, many fans commented on the post. One person wrote, "Bhai ho tho aisa (Everyone should have a brother like this)," whereas another one wrote, "I want a brother like you."

    Harsh is the youngest of the three siblings. The trio made their first TV appearance together when they featured on the popular chat show, Koffee With Karan Season 6.

    Harsh has starred in two movies so far, Mirzya and Bhavesh Joshi Superhero. Both the films failed at the box office. He has signed his next film, a biopic on professional shooter Abhinav Bindra, but the movie has been stuck in development for several months now.

    Story first published: Wednesday, September 4, 2019, 1:47 [IST]
