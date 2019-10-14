Has Kareena Kapoor Khan Ever Walked Out Of A Film Because Of Remuneration Issues? Actress Reveals!

Kareena Gets Asked About Pay Disparity

At the event, a female journalist asked Kareena, "You are at the peak of your stardom. Do you ever have to walk out of a film or compromise because you're getting paid less than your male co-star?"

Has Kareena Ever Walked Out Of A Film Because Of Remuneration Issues?

While the actress was a bit hesitant to answer, she replied, "There were probably different reasons of walking out of films, but not because of this particular reason," further adding, "I'd love to get paid as much as my male co-stars though."

Bebo's Smart Move

The journalist then asked Bebo if she was being paid equally to Akshay Kumar in their upcoming film 'Good News'. The actress smartly looked at the session's moderator, Karan Johar and asked him to tackle the question considering he is producing 'Good News'.

Karan Johar Tried To Dodge The Question But...

The journalist further asked him how he is treating his cast on the pay scale since it's a multistarrer. KJo had no choice and answered, "There is a larger understanding of the economics of movies that sometimes is lesser known by people who don't understand the business and how it functions. Many times, people make sweeping statements about it. I'm the first person who'll always want to pay what is completely right and justified and valid. I've always done it. But I feel there's a larger understanding of the budget versus the verticals that you sell on digital and satellite that are driven by different data."

Karan Johar Reveals Why All Actors Cannot Be Paid Equally

"There are many women who deserve much more money than the men and there are men who have earned that because of their talent and just the work they have put in. So, it's very subjective and cannot be just put into one strong slot. While I'm all about equality, there are larger optics to look at where we have to."

Alia Bhatt Had This To Say About The Topic

The 'Gully Boy' actress who was also a part of the discussion panel simply added, "I'm very happy with what I'm getting paid and the god has been great."