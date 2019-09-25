Has Priyanka Chopra Changed As A Person After Marrying Nick Jonas? Find Out Here!

There Is A Lot Of Mutual Respect & Admiration In Priyanka-Nick's Relationship

Priyanka told the tabloid, "I can only relate to what I saw with my parents' marriage. That was a marriage of equals, there was a lot of mutual respect and admiration. Nick and I have that too."

How Is Nick As A Husband?

To this, the actress opened up, "He is the most considerate man I've ever met. In everything he does, Nick puts me first. It's wonderful to wake up every day and know that there is this person who thinks about you even before you think about yourself. That's eventually what you want, someone who loves you like a hug."

The Actress Feels Nick Is Her Dad's 'Chhavi'

"The more I get to know him, yes. I feel I have married someone who is my dad's chhavi (shadow). Not just the music, they are both very stable, solid, rooted and dependable," the actress was quoted as saying by the daily.

Has Priyanka Changed As A Person After Marrying Nick?

"I've become nicer and happier. This is the most content I've been in a really long time and full credit to my husband who has a calming presence while I run a million miles a minute. We are like each other's Yin and Yang, that's what you want to find in your partner."

Priyanka's Reply When Asked About The Kind Of Father Nick Would Be

The tabloid quoted the actress as saying, "We will find out. It's a hypothetical question about a hypothetical future."