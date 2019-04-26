English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Hauli Hauli Song From De De Pyaar De: Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh & Tabu Hit The Dance Floor

    By
    |

    With the release date of Ajay Devgn-Rakul Preet Singh-Tabu starrer De De Pyaar De inching closer, the makers have been dropping songs one after the other. After a funky wedding number and a romantic song, the third song from the film titled 'Hauli Hauli' has made its way on the internet.

    Irrfan Khan, Radhika Madan & Co. Are All Smiles On The Sets Of Angrezi Medium!

    The funky number has Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet and Tabu unleashing their swag and burning the dance floor with some infectious dance floor. While the leading ladies looking their smoking hot best, Ajay too looks quite stylish.

    haule-haule

    Check out the song here-

    'Hauli Hauli' is composed by Tanishk Bagchi and also features a rap by Mellow D. It has vocals by Garry Sandhu and Neha Kakkar.

    Speaking at the trailer launch of the film, Ajay said, "Today things are different than what they were ten years ago, in terms of shelf life of female actors. Now they have more shelf life or as much shelf life as male actors. There is no difference today, but earlier there was. We have Tabu and Kajol and others working still," further adding that age is just a number.

    Speaking about De De Pyaar De, the film marks the directorial debut of Akiv Ali. It revolves around a 50 year old divorcee played by Ajay Devgn who falls for a girl half his age (essayed by Rakul Preet). Tabu plays the role of his ex-wife. The film also stars Alok Nath.

    Irrfan Khan, Radhika Madan & Co. Are All Smiles On The Sets Of Angrezi Medium!

    Story first published: Friday, April 26, 2019, 12:15 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 26, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue