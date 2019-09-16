Hazel Keech Joins The Cast Of Ira Khan's Directorial Debut; This Is How She Bagged The Role!

Sometime back, we have revealed that Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan is all set to make her directorial debut with a play. Soon, the makers now dropped the first look poster which looked quite intriguing. Now, we have it that the play with a Greek tragedy storyline- a classic 'Euripides Medea' will star actress Hazel Keech as the protagonist.

Talking about how she got involved with the Euripides' Medea, Hazel shared, "I auditioned for the part and was asked to play Medea. I had seen the play performed years ago while I was in my 20's and thought about playing the role but now im in my 30's and have faced a lot more and seen a lot more in life, I can now confidently say that I believe in my abilities to do justice to the role".

The actress further added, "We have started rehearsals. Ira is young but i feel that she has seen a lot and been through a lot at her young age and understands the complexities of the characters and the dynamics between them far better than you're average 21 year old. Ira brings freshness to a complex play and being so young, she also brings a different perspective on things. Ira is very sure of herself and what she wants, which is very impressive".

Meanwhile, Ira welcomed Hazel onboard with a cute announcement. The star kid shared a picture where she is seen going down on her knees with the play's script in her hand. Her caption read, ""SHE SAID YES!It's amazing to get to work with you, as a friend but more importantly as an actor, @hazelkeechofficial . I can't wait to see what we make@medeatheplay@photographybyroozbeh."

Earlier at an event, Hazel shared, "She is young but I feel she has seen a lot and been through a lot at her age, and she understands the complexities of the characters and the dynamics between them far better than your average 21-year-old. Ira brings freshness and a different perspective to a complex play. It's impressive to see her being so sure of herself and what she wants."

It is interesting to see how in the age of on-screen debuts for Bollywood, Ira has chosen to venture into a theatre space and bring the lesser-known yet rich Greek tragedy and mythology to the stage.

Sources close to her reveal that she has already commenced work on her directorial in full force where the premiere of her play is scheduled to happen in December, this year.

The rehearsals for the play will be starting soon and will happen in Mumbai itself.

First Poster Of Aamir Khan's Daughter Ira Khan's Directorial Debut 'Euripides Medea' Out!