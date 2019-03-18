Hello! Hall Of Fame 2019: Ranveer Singh Looks Dapper, Katrina Kaif Dons A Lovely Coral Dress

Ranveer Looks Absolutely Dapper

Ranveer Singh is known for his quirky fashion sense, but he sometimes sobers down his outfits and dresses like everyone else. At the Hello Hall of Fame 2019, Ranveer Singh looked absolutely dapper in a black suit with a floral print on the blazer. He wore a black bow tie with the suit and sported formal blacks shoes.

Katrina Kaif Stuns In A Beautiful Coral Gown

Katrina Kaif is one of the most beautiful women in the Bollywood film industry and her red carpet appearances always get us excited. Katrina donned a beautiful coral gown with a plunge neck to the Hello Hall of Fame Awards 2019 and flashed a lovely smile to the cameras.

Vicky Kaushal Wears His Confidence

Vicky Kaushal has had a fantastic year in 2018 and his 2019 started off with a bang because of the success of Uri: The Surgical Strike. Vicky Kaushal wore the confidence at the Hello Hall of Fame 2019. He looked handsome in a black suit with a bow tie.

Ayushmann Khurrana Makes For A Handsome Sight

Ayushmann Khurrana made for a handsome sight on the red carpet of Hello Hall of Fame Awards 2019. He wore a black tuxedo with a grey vest and matching trousers. He teamed this with a white bow tie and struck poses for the cameras.

Farhan & Shibani Pose For Pics Together

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar together made a fabulous red carpet appearance at the Hello Hall of Fame Awards 2019. Farhan looked stylish in a navy blue suit with a twist. Shibani, on the other hand, looked sleek in a black strapless top teamed with black satin trousers and animal print pumps.

Waheeda Rehman Looks So Elegant

Waheeda Rehman looked absolutely elegant in a light blue and pink floral saree at the Hello Hall of Fame 2019.