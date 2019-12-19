Helmet Teaser: Aparshakti Khurrana And Pranutan Bahl's Quirky Comedy Looks Intriguing!

After impressing the audience even in supporting roles, Aparshakti Khurrana has finally bagged a lead role in a film titled Helmet. He will be seen opposite Pranutan Bahl, who made her Bollywood debut with Notebook this year. The film also stars Abhishek Banerjee and Ashish Verma. Today, the makers unveiled a small teaser of the quirky comedy.

In the 58-second animated video, one can hear Aparshakti's character struggling to buy a condom. Initially, he asks for an umbrella and the shopkeeper offers him the same. He is later handed over a balloon, when he refers to it as that. Eventually, he asks for a helmet, a euphemism for condom.

Watch the teaser here.

The film will be directed by Satram Ramani, who previously assisted Prabhu Dheva, Pooja Bhatt and Sohail Khan

Helmet marks the production debut of actor Dino Morea. Speaking about the same in an official statement, he said, "For Helmet, I am glad to have a powerful studio like Sony Pictures on board. They have the strength and expertise, and I hope its the beginning of a new, super, long-lasting association. Satram and Rohan have cracked a fantastic, relevant story which will appeal to each and everyone."

Helmet has hit the shooting floors in Varanasi and is slated to hit the big screens in 2020.

