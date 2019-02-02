Here's The First Glimpse Of Ekta Kapoor's Ravie & It's Too Cute To Handle!

This Is 'Aww'dorable

The picture features Ekta looking at the camera. Her fingers, adorned with several rings, are entwined with little Ravie's.

Ekta Had Announced Ravie's Birth With A Heart-Warming Post

She had posted on her Instagram page, "By God's grace, I have seen many successes in my life, but nothing beats the feeling of this beautiful soul being added in my world. I cannot even begin to express how happy my baby's birth has made me."

She had further added, "Everything in life doesn't go the way you want it to but there are always solutions to those hiccups. I found mine and today i feel immensely blessed to become a parent. It is an emotional moment for me and my family and I can't wait to begin this new journey of being a mother to my little bundle of joy, Ravie Kapoor."

Jeetendra Says His Family Believes Ravie Looks Just Like Him

Meanwhile, Jeetendra told Mid-Day, "My family says he (Ravie) looks just like me, but then, a child's looks keep changing every day. It's tough to say who he will resemble in the future. Now, I have Laksshya and Ravie - they are the apple of my eye. I can die peacefully now as both my babies have their own babies."

Ekta's Brother Tusshar Kapoor Too Is On Cloud Nine

Tusshar was quoted as saying by PTI, ""Ekta is a family-oriented person and has been like a mother to my son Laksshya. This marks the beginning of a new phase in her life, an exciting time of completeness and fulfilment."