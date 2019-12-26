Here's What Salman Khan Gifted Kichcha Sudeep On Dabangg 3 Wrap-Up!

Kannada actor Kichcha Sudeep, recently seen in Salman Khan's Dabangg 3 has had the best time working on the film. He has been sharing moments from the film and how starstruck he has been working with Salman Khan. In his recent post, Sudeep shared the gift Salman Khan gave him that made the wrap-up even special! What was the gift?

Salman Khan gifted Sudeep his own leather jacket that has his pet's face painted on the back! The picture shows Salman kissing on the jacket's back worn by Sudeep. In the post, Sudeep also shared what Salman told him when giving him the present.

It read, "A line SK sir said when he put this jacket on to me. "I never thought I would ever part with this jacket". He got his fav pets pic painted on this jacket in its memory. I know what it means to part with something that's deeply connected. Thank u for this luv sir."

Sudeep looks very pleased with the gift in the picture. According to a report in News18, his respect for Salman Khan also resulted in altering the film's script. As villain, while he was set to fight Salman, he wasn't able to kick him. After taking several takes the actor still wasn't able to do it and the makers had to remove the scene from the film!

Dabangg 3 which released last week, received mixed reviews from fans and critics. The film also faced some loss at the box office due to the CAA protests in the major cities. The total business for the first six weeks has been reported as Rs 107 crore, as the ticket sales grew on Christmas Day.

Salman Khan's Dabangg 3 Is Bearing The Loss Owing To CAA Protests!

ALSO READ: Salman Khan Reveals 'Dabangg 4' Has Already Fallen In Place