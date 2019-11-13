    IFFI 2019 | Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
      Here's Why Riteish Deshmukh Is Thankful To Shah Rukh Khan For Helping Him Out For Marjaavaan

      Milap Zaveri's Marjaavaan has been creating quite a bit of buzz. Mostly, due to Riteish Deshmukh's characterisation. For the uninitiated, the 'Housefull 4' actor appears as a pint-sized dwarf who gives a tough fight to Sidharth Malhotra, who's the protagonist of the story. In a recent interview to the Times of India, Riteish dropped an interesting revelation and said Shah Rukh Khan helped him out for Marjaavaan. Wondering how? Read further.

      SRK Showed Riteish Footage From ‘Zero’

      "I am thankful to Shah Rukh Khan. In fact, we were shooting Marjaavaan at the same time when Zero was being shot, and Shah Rukh was gracious enough to show us certain VFX shots from his film. He had the best equipment available and the production was also on a higher scale. Sometimes, budget can be a limitation and at such times, it is all about how smartly you pull it off. As a director, I think that Milap has shot intelligently," the actor was quoted as saying.

      Comparisons Between Ek Villain And Marjaavaan

      In another interview, Riteish had drawn comparisons between Ek Villain, where he was the antagonist and Marjaavaan and had said, "Rakesh Mahadkar (his character in Ek Villain) is, the boy next door, easily forgotten in a crowd. But Vishnu in Marjaavaan is a 180-degree turnaround from that. He is vertically challenged, but larger-than-life, arrogant and brash."

      ‘I Try To Find The Emotional Core'

      He further added about how he approaches his characters and said, "I try to find the emotional core. I need to understand why he is the way he is."

      On The Work Front

      Besides Marjaavaan, which is slated for a November 15 release, Riteish has Baaghi 3, which also has Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor on board.

      Story first published: Wednesday, November 13, 2019, 16:58 [IST]
